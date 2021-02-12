Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $88.85 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000130 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001859 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001223 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

