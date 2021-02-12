Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.87

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 17085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Vector Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Vector Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vector Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vector Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 530,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vector Group by 313.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 161,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

