Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 5.6%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 15,864,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 24,567,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $948.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

