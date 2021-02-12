Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 85,791 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,791 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,847,000 after buying an additional 280,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.71 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

