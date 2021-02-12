Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,235 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

