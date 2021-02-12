Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 15,114 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Vistra worth $43,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Vistra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

