Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $37.85 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,815 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTG opened at $12.45 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

