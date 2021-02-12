Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Aramark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Aramark by 13.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARMK stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.