Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after acquiring an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after acquiring an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

