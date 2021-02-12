Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

VREX opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $911.40 million, a PE ratio of -40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 356,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.