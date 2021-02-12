Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 357,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 997,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTEB remained flat at $$55.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,374. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.