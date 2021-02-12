Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.73. 73,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,307. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $360.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

