Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.61 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

