Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

