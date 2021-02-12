Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69.

