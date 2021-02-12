Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $222.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

