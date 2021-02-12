Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a growth of 1,075.4% from the January 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.