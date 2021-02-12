Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $378.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $378.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

