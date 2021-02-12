Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $139.56

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $139.56 and last traded at $139.56, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $159.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

