VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth $2,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000.

OIH traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.31. 4,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.96. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.

