Vanda Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,449% compared to the average daily volume of 146 call options.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.56.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.