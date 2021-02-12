Vanda Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,449% compared to the average daily volume of 146 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

