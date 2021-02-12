US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the highest is $6.15 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $22.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.93 billion to $26.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.43. 2,828,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,045. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

