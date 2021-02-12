US Bancorp DE Sells 15,444 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $112,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.44. 29,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $144.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

