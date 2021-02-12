US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,096.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,463. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,843.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,672.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

