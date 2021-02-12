US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.24% of RingCentral worth $83,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 7.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 43.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.30.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $432.45. 3,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $442.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

