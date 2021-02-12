US Bancorp DE Has $82.62 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Match Group were worth $82,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $520,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Match Group stock traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $167.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,034. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.