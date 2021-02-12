US Bancorp DE Has $289.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,494 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.46% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $289,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,825. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

