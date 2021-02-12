US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $96,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $586.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,536. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 168.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

