US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,875 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $143,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 78.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 79.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 178.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. 50,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

