US Bancorp DE Buys 38,207 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $164,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

