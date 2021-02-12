UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in January

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UPMMY stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPMMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.