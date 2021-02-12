United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.
NYSE USM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. United States Cellular has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.75.
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.
