United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. United States Cellular has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.75.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

