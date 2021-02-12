United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.

Shares of UPS opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

