United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get United Internet alerts:

UDIRF stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.