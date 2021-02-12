United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) versus ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Head to Head Survey

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Fire Group and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.20 billion 0.67 $14.82 million ($1.08) -29.93 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.06

ProSight Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Fire Group and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Fire Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -12.08% -7.65% -2.17% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Summary

ProSight Global beats United Fire Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

