United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.32–1.28 for the period. United Fire Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -2.89–2.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 131,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,177. The stock has a market cap of $752.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

