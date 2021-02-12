United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.32–1.28 for the period. United Fire Group also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -2.89–2.87 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 131,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,177. The stock has a market cap of $752.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.
