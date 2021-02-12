United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.55

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 4975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in United Community Banks by 43.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.