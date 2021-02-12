Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Up 8.3% After Earnings Beat

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) was up 8.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 12,501,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 5,642,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. UBS Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

