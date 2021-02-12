Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

UAA stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

