UMB Bank N A MO Sells 46,114 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,114 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $103.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.