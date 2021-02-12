UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,696 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $721.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total value of $1,305,437.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

