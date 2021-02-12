UMB Bank N A MO Sells 33,587 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $703,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,322,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

