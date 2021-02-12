UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,211 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.