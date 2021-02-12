UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 18,081 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.85 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

