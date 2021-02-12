UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,894,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,440,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,920,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

LEG stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

