UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

