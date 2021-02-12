UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,013 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $253.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

