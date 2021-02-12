ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Short Interest Update

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ULUR opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. ULURU has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get ULURU alerts:

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ULURU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULURU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.