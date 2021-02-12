Ultragate (ULG) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Ultragate has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $25,339.38 and approximately $150.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025577 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,600,264 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.