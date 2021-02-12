UBS Group Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $52.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

NYSE SPCE opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

